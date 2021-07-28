Olivia Attwood, star of Love Island, spills the beans on what really happens on the show.

A former Love Island contestant has spilled some of the villa’s most juicy secrets.

This week’s episode of the popular ITV2 dating show heated up as it approached the critical halfway point.

In her column for OK!, Olivia Attwood, who rose to stardom during season three in 2017, has revealed what life is truly like on the program.

The 30-year-old discussed how the current season differs from when she first featured on the show, noting that there is a covert smoking place on set.

“Before you enter the villa, you must disclose whether or not you are a smoker and how many cigarettes you generally smoke in a day,” she explained.

“You then go to the Beach Hut and say you want to smoke, and a producer will escort you practically outside the villa’s front door, where you will stand and smoke.

“You could actually ask for a packet of smokes and smoke whenever you wanted in our series. I understand that smoking is harmful and that you should not encourage young people to smoke, but I do miss watching it. It actually made you feel like you were sitting around with your pals, gossiping. Our smoking spot was at the bottom of the yard, where there are white sofas, and I often remember about how everything was when I was down there.

Olivia came in third place on the 2017 season of Love Island, and she commented about how cruel the show’s dumpings can be.

“Some of the dumpings might take such a long time,” she remarked. We completed some recouplings that lasted until three or four a.m. We wouldn’t know what time it was, but the producers would tell us we needed to go to bed because it was so early.

“They’re terrible, and they’re even worse in person. On TV, they use music to cover the silences, but it’s so dead silent here that all you can hear is the crackling of the fire.

“It’s in the middle of nowhere,” says the property owner.

