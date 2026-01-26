Olivia Attwood-Dack Talks ‘Blue Days’ Amid Split Rumors

Reality star Olivia Attwood-Dack has opened up about feeling down as rumors swirl around her relationship with husband Bradley Dack. Speaking on their weekly podcast, “Sunday Roast” on Kiss FM, Attwood-Dack, 34, described the past month as a “nightmare” amid speculation that she and Dack, a footballer for Gillingham, have separated.

Attwood-Dack, who married Dack in June 2023, explained that she has been experiencing what she called “blue days” in recent weeks. These feelings come as online speculation about the status of their marriage intensifies, especially after the star unfollowed her husband on Instagram, fueling reports of a breakup.

Enduring Stress in a Long Month

The couple’s relationship has been under public scrutiny for years, with Attwood-Dack and Dack’s personal life often making headlines. On the podcast, Attwood-Dack spoke about the emotional toll of the past few weeks, admitting that January, in particular, has felt especially long and exhausting. “This whole month has felt like it’s never-ending. I can’t believe we’re still in January,” she said.

Co-host Pete Wicks, who is known for his candid conversations with Attwood-Dack, noted that the timing coincided with “Blue Monday,” a day that some deem the most depressing of the year. He empathized with Attwood-Dack, suggesting that it felt more like a “nightmare” than a dream. In turn, Attwood-Dack confirmed that her days had indeed been “blue” lately.

The couple appeared together on the ITV reality show “Olivia Marries Her Match,” which aired during the lead-up to their wedding. However, as the online buzz grows, both fans and the media continue to watch closely, awaiting confirmation or further revelations about the status of their marriage.