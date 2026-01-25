Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack Split After Trust Breach

Olivia Attwood has reportedly separated from her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, following a breach of trust on his part. Sources close to the couple revealed that the pair, who married in 2023, are currently taking time apart to address the situation.

Attwood, 34, and Dack tied the knot in a high-profile ceremony at the Bulgari Hotel in London last June. However, insiders told The Sun on Sunday that the relationship has hit a rocky patch, with a breach of trust cited as the main reason for the split. While neither party has commented publicly, it is understood that close friends and family members are aware of the strain in their marriage.

A Devastating Decision

The couple’s decision to separate comes after over a decade of being in each other’s lives. Sources revealed that despite their intertwined families and shared history, Attwood is heartbroken by the turn of events. “Separating has never been an option up until now,” one insider said. “Olivia is devastated.” Their relationship has had its ups and downs, including a brief breakup in April 2022, when Attwood confirmed their split on Instagram, only for the pair to reconcile two days later.

In a recent interview with ITV’s This Morning, Attwood revealed that she and Dack had been living “like ships in the night” due to their hectic work schedules. When asked if she had made any New Year’s resolutions regarding her marriage, Attwood admitted that she had hoped to be a better wife, despite acknowledging the challenges in their relationship.

“Last year, we were very honest, we were like ships in the night, work wise,” Attwood explained. “Everything else, I’d like to give him an easier time this year if I can.”

Reflection on Relationships

Earlier in September 2025, Attwood shared candid thoughts on her relationship with Dack, admitting that it was far from perfect. She emphasized that the idea of a “perfect relationship” was unrealistic, both in her own life and in her TV show, Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, where she helps men change their bad behaviors. “Perfect doesn’t exist, and everyone’s idea of a perfect relationship is different,” she said at the time.

As her personal life continues to play out in the public eye, Attwood remains focused on her career, offering a nuanced take on love and relationships in her show. Despite their struggles, she has maintained that her bond with Dack, although imperfect, has been fulfilling in its own way. “Brad and I, although we tongue-in-cheek say in the show we are a perfect couple, we’re not perfect people. We don’t have a perfect relationship, but it’s as good as for me,” she said in the same interview.

The Standard has reached out to representatives for both Attwood and Dack for further comment. As the story unfolds, fans continue to follow the developments, with the couple’s tumultuous journey now facing an uncertain future.