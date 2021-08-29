Oliver Stanhope of Hampton helps ParalympicsGB win another gold medal in para-rowing.

Erin Kennedy, Ellen Buttrick, Oliver Stanhope, James Fox, and Giedre Rakauskaite won the PR3Mix4+ title in Tokyo, continuing ParalympicGB’s medal winning streak.

Stanhope, who is based in Hampton and is the crew’s youngest member at the age of 23, assisted the British team to their 20th Paralympic gold medal.

During the early exchanges, the British boat grabbed command of the race and sped around the 2000-meter circuit at Sea Forest Waterway in seven minutes and 09.08 seconds.

In a time of 7mins 20.13secs, the United States won silver, while France grabbed bronze, finishing 17.96 seconds behind Great Britain.

Fox was a member of the ParalympicsGB team that won gold in the same event five years ago in Rio, making it his second gold medal in a row.