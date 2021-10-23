Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes a ‘tremendous’ Liverpool claim and confesses to being under pressure from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that his team has slipped behind Liverpool and that they are under pressure to win the Premier League title before the Reds.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the Norwegian’s former Red Devils boss, famously promised to knock Liverpool off their perch as his team chased the Reds’ total of 18 league titles, and the legendary Scot eventually succeeded, leading United to their 20th title in his final season before retiring in 2012/13.

Since Ferguson’s retirement, though, United has yet to be named English champions, with Liverpool’s 2019/20 success under Jurgen Klopp ensuring they are only one championship behind their bitter rivals at the top of English football’s honours list.

Last season, Solskjaer led United to a second-place finish ahead of an injury-plagued Liverpool, but after a disappointing start to the season, his side is now four points behind the Reds heading into Sunday’s meeting at Old Trafford.

When asked about ensuring Ferguson’s hard work is not undone in his pre-match press conference, the United manager confessed that his team is pursuing Liverpool and is already under pressure to close the deficit.

“Because of the history of the two clubs, it’s a big rivalry,” Solskjaer told reporters. “The number of titles and trophies won by these two clubs, as well as the history between us, our city, and our football clubs.”

“It’s a rivalry that you have to embrace and acknowledge that they are a very good club and a very strong team.”

“You must ensure that you are superior to them.” They’ve been incredible for the past four years. We’re on the hunt for them. We’ve been chasing the last four years, and the results have been disappointing.

“Now that we’ve taken steps, the next stage is to once again be above them, like we were last season.”

“But that’s the past, and hopefully this season we’ll be able to do better.”

He went on to say, “I definitely anticipate us to progress in the next couple of months.”

“Of course, Cristiano (Ronaldo) has been here for a month, and Jadon (Sancho) has been here for two months,” says the coach. Marcus (Rashford) has only recently returned, and Edinson (Cavani) has had a long absence. “The summary comes to an end.”