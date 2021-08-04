Oklahoma teen accidentally kills his mother and then commits suicide.

In his Oklahoma home, a teen inadvertently shot and killed his mother. The 16-year-old went outside and killed himself after discovering he had shot his mother, according to authorities.

Last weekend, a horrible incident occurred. On Saturday night, the adolescent was handling a gun in the living room of his family’s Del City house when it accidently went off, according to witnesses at the scene, according to KFOR.

After that, the bullet went through a wall and hit the boy’s mother in the head. The teen ran outside and fatally shot himself after realizing he had shot his mother, witnesses told police, according to the New York Post.

At 11:22 p.m. on July 31, Del City officers responded to a shooting incident at a home at S.E. 15th St. and S. Sunnylane Rd. According to the authorities, they discovered a teen laying on the street with a gunshot wound to his head. According to the report, a gun was discovered near his body.

Officers entered the house and discovered Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

“It’s a tragedy. According to KFOR, Major Bradley Rule of the Del City Police Department said, “It boils down to an accidental shooting.”

“Handling a firearm and having it go off must have been terrible in and of itself. But then to turn around and face the result, shooting your own mother, I can’t image how he felt,” Rule continued.

The teen engaged in the incident was not identified by police. Officers will continue to look into the matter to make sure the shooting was unintentional. “Just to make sure…there isn’t anything going on that we aren’t aware of,” Rule said.

In Florida, a 7-year-old boy was accidently shot by a younger sibling last month. When a loaded gun inadvertently went off while the kids were playing with it, the youngster was seriously hurt. The caregiver was arrested and charged with child neglect as well as storing a handgun in a hazardous manner. She informed the officers that she kept a loaded gun at their backdoor for personal safety and that she was sleeping when the shooting happened.