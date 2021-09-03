Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit to overturn an abortion law that might result in doctors losing their licenses if they perform the procedure.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma was sued by a group of abortion rights activists, clinics, and advocacy groups in an attempt to prevent state laws prohibiting abortions from becoming law. In April of this year, Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed the measure into law, which is set to take effect on November 1st.

The complaint was filed in state district court in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Performing an abortion would be considered “unprofessional behavior” under the legislation, and a doctor’s license might be withdrawn as a result.

Board certification in obstetrics and gynecology would be needed for all doctors who perform abortions. The practice would also be forbidden in cases when a baby heartbeat can be detected, and any doctor who conducts an abortion beyond the threshold would be committing homicide, according to the Associated Press.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved similar legislation in May, and it went into effect on Wednesday. After six weeks, or when a baby heartbeat can be discovered, Texas law prevents patients from getting abortions.

The law relies on private persons to enforce abortion prohibitions by permitting them to sue anyone who assists a patient in having the operation performed. This can include anyone from the abortionist to the person who drives a patient to the clinic where the operation is conducted.

Suing someone who assisted a patient in getting an abortion might result in at least $10,000 in damages. The Supreme Court, by a 5-4 vote, rejected an emergency appeal seeking to stop the Texas legislation from taking effect this week.

The Oklahoma complaint also seeks to stop legislation prohibiting drug-induced abortions, including provisions that the Oklahoma Supreme Court previously overturned. These include an admitting privileges requirement that has been overturned by the United States Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Supreme Court, as well as an ultrasound requirement that is more stringent than one that has already been overturned by the state Supreme Court.

Requests for comment were not immediately returned by the governor’s office or the state attorney general’s office.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has repeatedly determined that the state legislature’s aggressive measures to restrict abortion are unconstitutional, according to lead petitioner Nancy Northup, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights. This is a condensed version of the information.