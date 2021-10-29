Oklahoma asks the Supreme Court to overturn a decision that would allow an inmate to be executed within hours.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma has sought the United States Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s temporary stay of execution granted the day before for an inmate.

The appeal was submitted by the state attorney general’s office just hours before John Marion Grant was to be executed by lethal injection.

If the court grants Oklahoma’s request, the execution will take place at 5 p.m. ET, marking the state’s first in more than six years. The state’s appeal noted the victims’ families’ “heavy emotional strain and trauma,” claiming that they “spent significant effort in preparation for the executions.” “A further stay now, which would necessitate establishing an execution date at a later date,” the state said, “may conceivably lead to yet another clemency hearing, further hurting the victims.” “The victims do not deserve the retraumatization, disappointed hopes, and delayed justice that maintaining the stays would bring.” Grant, 60, was convicted of fatally stabbing prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter in 1998 and sentenced to death.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Grant and Julius Jones, whose execution is scheduled for November 18, received temporary stays of execution from a three-member panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

The U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot in Oklahoma erred when he excluded Grant, Jones, and three other inmates from a case challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols because they did not identify an alternate method of execution, according to the Denver-based 10th Circuit. Even if the inmates didn’t tick a box identifying the precise method they would use, the court concluded that they did identify alternate strategies in their complaint.

Attorney General John O’Connor has pushed for seven executions to take place between now and March, and prison officials revealed last week that they had found a source to furnish all of the medicines required for those executions.

“Since the last execution, extensive validations and redundancies have been established to guarantee that the procedure operates as intended,” the Department of Corrections stated in a statement.

Oklahoma has long had one of the busiest death rooms in the country, but a series of botched lethal injections in 2014 and 2015 resulted in a de facto halt. This is a condensed version of the information.