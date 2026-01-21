Oklahoma and New Mexico Push for Expanded Child Care Access Amid Crisis

Oklahoma and New Mexico have announced major steps to address their states’ child care crises with new investments aimed at expanding access and improving early childhood education. These efforts come as both states, alongside federal lawmakers, move to confront significant challenges in child care availability, particularly in underserved areas, with particular focus on improving workforce stability and educational outcomes.

New Investments to Tackle Child Care Deserts

Oklahoma, facing a critical shortage of child care services, has secured a $14.7 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This funding is designed to combat the state’s “child care deserts,” areas where over half the population, including 68% of rural residents, lacks access to adequate care. The Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness (OPSR), which secured the grant, will use the funds to create regional business academies that will help child care centers better manage their operations, a vital step to ensure stability and retain workers.

The Oklahoma state government is also focusing on strengthening the child care workforce, where wages average just $11.61 per hour, contributing to high turnover rates. To alleviate this, new initiatives will include expanding the Oklahoma Strong Start program, which provides care support for those working in the child care sector. This initiative addresses the personal challenge many providers face in affording care for their own children while providing it for others.

As part of a broader effort to improve educational outcomes, Oklahoma is also aiming to smooth the transition from child care to kindergarten. With the state ranked 50th in education nationwide, the plan includes a new collaboration with the State Department of Education to improve transitions from child care into early schooling. “We believe that improving early literacy in the zero-to-five range is key to raising third-grade reading scores,” said Jon Trudgeon, OPSR’s communications director. The program aims to make data access easier for families, enabling more timely support.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s final State of the State address on January 20, 2026, introduced a groundbreaking proposal to provide universal child care. New Mexico has already made child care a constitutional right, becoming the first state to do so. With a $160 million recurring increase for child care, the governor highlighted the state’s success in enrolling 10,000 additional children in care programs since November 2025. Lujan Grisham’s bold agenda also calls for additional reforms in education, public safety, and economic infrastructure.

“What we’ve built over the last seven years isn’t just a list of accomplishments, it’s a blueprint,” the governor declared. Her plan includes stricter literacy and math requirements, a 180-day school year, and a ban on cell phones in K-12 schools to increase focus. On public safety, she proposed reforms to juvenile justice, stricter penalties for felons with firearms, and a ban on assault weapons, focusing on improving public health and safety.

Federal Support to Fuel Expansion

At the federal level, lawmakers have also taken action, with the U.S. House of Representatives passing a new $8.831 billion funding package for the Child Care and Development Block Grant program (CCDBG), alongside an $85 million increase for Head Start. The Preschool Development Grants Birth through Five (PDG B-5) program will receive $315 million in additional funding. These moves aim to enhance child care and early learning access for families across the country.

Sarah Rittling, Executive Director of the First Five Years Fund, welcomed these federal investments, stressing the importance of stability for both families and providers. “These investments ensure families and providers can plan ahead, maintain programs, and give children the consistent, high-quality care they need,” she said.

Together, these moves by Oklahoma, New Mexico, and the federal government reflect a growing commitment to tackling child care challenges head-on, recognizing the critical role early childhood education plays in economic stability and future educational success. As these initiatives unfold, they hope to provide a stronger foundation for both families and the nation’s future generations.