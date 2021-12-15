OJ Simpson was granted early parole and is now a “completely free man.”

Due to his exemplary behavior, O.J. Simpson was allowed an early release from his parole.

His parole was granted after a 2008 conviction in Las Vegas for an armed robbery of a memorabilia dealer.

Following a meeting on Nov. 30 to consider the request, the Nevada Parole Board Commissioners granted the discharge on Dec. 6. Otherwise, the parole would have been valid until February 9, 2022.

Simpson, 74, is a former football player and actor who rose to prominence as a defendant in his ex-and wife’s a waiter’s high-profile murder trial.

According to the Nevada State Police’s Division of Parole and Probation, Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, when he was released from prison.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas, Malcolm LaVergne, told the Associated Press.

During the crime, Simpson and a group of accomplices stormed a hotel room of “sports aficionados” to seize hundreds of pieces of sports memorabilia. Simpson was sentenced to nine to 33 years in jail.

The murder trial of O.J. Simpson in 1994 was dubbed “the trial of the century.” In the murder trial, he was acquitted, but in a civil lawsuit, he was found guilty, and the plaintiffs were granted $33.5 million in damages.