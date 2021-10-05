Oil disasters are nothing new in Southern California; the 1969 spill prompted environmental changes.

Oil leaks and disasters are nothing new in Southern California. According to the Associated Press, the 126,000-gallon leak at Huntington Beach last weekend was just 115 miles from Santa Barbara, which was the location of the third-largest oil spill in American history in 1969.

The Santa Barbara Channel was inundated by around 3.5 million to 4.2 million gallons of petroleum over a 10-day period in 1969, making it one of the worst human-caused disasters in US history. A blowout on a Union Oil drilling rig six miles offshore caused the leak.

Residents of Santa Barbara had no say in the controversial Union Oil platform, which was drilled into federal seas. Regulations attempted to require protective steel casing to extend at least 300 feet below the ocean surface during the budget construction prior to the 1969 leak, but the corporation cut shortcuts and received a waiver, installing only 239 feet.

The catastrophe is credited with inspiring modern environmental consciousness and activism.

In March 1969, President Richard Nixon paid a visit to the site, disappointed by the consequences of the catastrophe.

Nixon told reporters, “It’s unfortunate that Santa Barbara had to be the example that had to bring it to the attention of the American people.”

Thousands of oil-coated birds died in the aftermath of the 1969 spill, and photographs of the carnage on beaches were extensively disseminated in newspapers and publications.

Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, a long-time environmentalist, went to the Santa Barbara spill site and subsequently stated it prompted him to organize “a countrywide teach-in on the environment.”

The oil spill was hardly the only environmental disaster in the United States during the 1960s. Rachel Carson’s famous 1962 book, Silent Spring, explored the links between widespread abuse of the pesticide DDT and devastated ecosystems, particularly the falling population of bald eagles.

In the early 1970s, a slew of major federal environmental laws were passed, including the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (1970) and the enactment of the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act (1972).

As he strolled through the cordoned-off parts of Huntington Beach, Damon Nagami, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said, “It’s disheartening that spills like this keep happening.” This is a condensed version of the information.