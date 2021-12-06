Ohio wants to give state college graduates a three-year tax break if they work in the state.

An Ohio legislator proposed on Monday that graduates of any Ohio university who work full-time in the state be granted a three-year state income tax exemption.

The concept was proposed by Representative Jon Cross of Kenton, who chairs the House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education. “My objective is to incentivize Ohio’s younger population to live, learn, work, and flourish in Ohio rather than leaving the state after graduation,” he told the Associated Press. Ohio used to have 24 congressional districts, according to Cross, but currently only has 15. He claims that his strategy will bring the state back on track to have 24 districts.

His plan does not yet have a price tag attached to it. Cross said it will be determined by the expected economic benefits of tax incentives aimed at attracting and retaining college students in Ohio.

Businesses that give paid internships to college students would be eligible for tax credits under the plan. Another aspect of the plan would increase the state’s grant fund for students with associate degrees who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

It would also award $25,000 merit-based scholarships to 100 out-of-state students in science, technology, engineering, or math who are in the top 5% of their graduating class.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Returning Ohio to 24 congressional districts could be a difficult task: states that have acquired House seats in recent years, such as Texas, Florida, and Colorado, have witnessed rapid population increase, whereas Ohio, with a population of around 11.8 million people, has seen very little growth.

At Monday’s announcement, Cross was joined by the presidents of Ohio State University, Bowling Green State University, the University of Cincinnati, Marietta College, and Ursuline College in suburban Cleveland.

According to University of Findlay president Katherine Fell, 26% of students are from out of state, and 62 percent of the school’s alumni work in Ohio.

“We’d prefer it to be a higher percentage, and we believe that will happen with this measure,” she said.

Cross believes that innovative ways are required, noting that many other jurisdictions offer incentives to recruit students, such as Alabama, which provides large scholarships to qualified out-of-state students.

“Who in their right mind wants to travel to Alabama?” “I don’t,” Cross stated emphatically. “But. This is a condensed version of the information.