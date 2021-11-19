Ohio State University is starting a pilot program that will allow 125 students to graduate debt-free in four years.

According to the Associated Press, Ohio State University is establishing a pilot program that will allow 125 students to graduate debt-free in four years.

Scarlet and Gray Advantage is a new initiative that will start with 125 low- and middle-income students next year. The plan is to integrate the program over the course of a decade at a cost of about $100 million per year. To support the project, a $800 million fundraising campaign is being planned. While supplies, fees, housing, and tuition would be covered, Ohio State President Kristina Johnson underlined that it is not a free education.

“It will, in my opinion, level the playing field for any student aspiring to the American dream,” Johnson said.

Students must commit to finishing the program in four years and will learn about financial skills. Each year, the kids or their families will complete out financial forms.

“Ultimately, no matter how much it pays, you’ll be more successful at what you’re passionate about,” Johnson remarked. “All we want is for them to have equal opportunities.” At the moment, Ohio State has a tuition guarantee, which means that students pay the same tuition that they did as freshmen.

According to Johnson, about half of the university’s students graduate with debt. The average salary for last year’s graduating class was roughly $27,000.

She went on to say that debt can alter a student’s life path, forcing them to change occupations or postpone major events.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Ongoing fundraising and university contributions will support around $30 million per year, with a $500 million endowment expected to pay the rest. The program will be open to all undergraduates, including out-of-state and international students, and will provide access to federal and state grants.

Under a fundraising incentive, the institution and top contributors will match up to $50 million in individual gifts of at least $100,000.

Internships in students’ professions will pay a living wage and will most likely take place throughout the summer, according to Johnson, with students possibly staying on campus in student housing while working.

Johnson believes that even with the current pandemic-related workforce scarcity, there will be enough jobs to go around. She expects many more details to be sorted out during next year’s. This is a condensed version of the information.