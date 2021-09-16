Ohio Mayor Tells Board Over Racy Writing Prompts: Resign or Face Child Porn Charges

During a meeting earlier this week, the mayor of Hudson City, Ohio, told local school board members that high school lesson materials he judged to be indicative of “child pornography” required them to resign.

According to Fox News, Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert told the Hudson Board of Education that he had spoken with a judge about the problem, and the latter “confirmed” that the school’s “educators are spreading essentially what is child pornography in the classroom.”

Shubert informed all five school board members, “I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”

Shubert’s decision came after several parents complained about writing prompts in a book called “642 Things to Write About,” one of which asked students enrolled in the college credit course Writing in the Liberal Arts II to “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Students were also urged to “rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you would let your mother read.”

Parents were outraged by the material, and they complained about the racy questions in the book, such as one that encouraged pupils to sip beer and describe how it tastes. They said that such content was improper for high school students.

Morris Norman, a parent, was cited by ABC affiliate WEWS-TV as stating, “Do not sexualize our kids.” The students have been advised not to bring the book in question home, according to Norman. “Why? As a result, their parents were oblivious to it,” Norman explained.

One speaker at the board of education meeting described the material as “disgusting” and “grooming-like.”

Principal Brian Wilch of Hudson High School said he and the administration team apologized to the students’ parents for the problem, and that the school is looking for new materials that are acceptable for the pupils.

Despite the public outcry, no member of the school board has said they will quit. According to NBC News, board president David Zuro said in a statement that the board respects Shubert’s responsibilities as mayor.

“The Board of Education is responsible for the oversight of the public schools in this District,” Zuro stated.

Wilch confessed that the administrative staff, including himself, failed to “exercise due diligence” in assessing the book before sending it to students, despite the fact that the book had previously been used. It’s uncertain what it is. Brief News from Washington Newsday.