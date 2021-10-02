Ohio A judge has ruled that a man who fell down the stairs after tripping over his wife’s shoes cannot sue her.

According to court documents, John Walworth broke multiple bones and incurred $80,000 in medical bills after falling down the steps of his now-wife Judy Khoury’s basement in February 2018. Walworth claimed he didn’t notice the shoes because he was delivering a large box to Khoury’s residence at her request.

The shoes were “open and evident,” according to the three-judge panel, and would have been observed by anyone exercising ordinary precautions.

Khoury and Walworth, according to records, had known each other for decades, started dating in 2015, and became engaged in 2017. They married in May 2019 and are still together.

According to The Plain Dealer, Walworth was transporting a box of four one-gallon vinegar jugs from Khoury’s car to her basement after she asked him to.

Walworth entered into the basement through the back door with his left foot on a pair of black and grey shoes left by Khoury on the landing at the top of the basement, he claimed. Walworth lost his balance and fell down the steps after catching the lip of the stair tread with his right foot.

The man broke bones in his left arm, hand, and leg as a result of the fall. According to court records, he underwent three surgeries and spent several months in physical therapy to mend his injuries.

Walworth filed the case in October 2019, more than five months after marrying Khoury.

In court pleadings, his lawyer, Henry Chamberlain, said that Khoury had failed in her duties as a host to safeguard a “social visitor” from unsafe conditions she had established. The fall was “tragic and horrific,” he said.

According to The Plain Dealer, Khoury testified that she frequently left her shoes by the back door and forgets to notify Walworth. She claimed she couldn’t say for sure he tripped over her shoes because she didn’t see him fall.

Khoury responded yes when Chamberlain asked if she thought Walworth’s collapse was her fault.

The shoes were in the open and shouldn't have been, according to attorneys provided by Khoury's home insurance company.