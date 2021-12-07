Ofsted criticized a school with “weak” leadership and “poorly behaved” students.

After a stinging Ofsted report criticized “weak” leadership and highlighted “poorly behaved” kids disrupting lessons, a new headteacher has committed to make adjustments.

Inspectors from the government’s education watchdog visited Sacred Heart Catholic College in Liverpool Road, Crosby, in October and revealed their findings today, labelling the school’s overall performance as ‘Inadequate.’

Staff did not have high expectations for their students, especially those with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND), according to Ofsted, and the school’s leadership “lacked the understanding” to make improvements.

According to the inspection report: “Due to serious flaws in the school’s administration, students, particularly those in the sixth form, are not receiving the education they deserve.

“As a result, children and pupils do not achieve their full potential across the curriculum.

“Leaders have made certain initiatives to enhance the behavior of the students.

“However, students are frequently late to class, and personnel do not effectively deal with this. Some students frequently misbehave in class or around the school.

“This interferes with the learning of other students. Pupils are sure that when bullying occurs, staff will handle it appropriately.” The study also chastised the school administration for waiting too long to seek outside assistance and noted how parents and carers are “considerably dissatisfied” with their children’s experiences.

One enraged parent told The Washington Newsday, who did not want to be identified: “I have no doubt that Covid will be made the scapegoat for a damning Ofsted report.

“However, my child received very little instruction during several lockdowns and isolations, with only one or two online sessions.”

After previous head Phillip Mooney stepped down, new head Dan Morgan, formerly of St Bede’s Catholic High School in Ormskirk, took office on November 1.

He told The Washington Newsday that the school “certainly has the legs” to grow and that he was committed to “improving things as rapidly as can.”

“A curriculum review has begun so that we can be confident that what we give to kids, and how we deliver it, is at the most suitable level, accessible to all pupils, and….””