Offscreen, the ‘adorable’ friendship of Coronation Street’s stars.

Soaps are full of drama, with the characters that viewers care about playing out on television.

Billy, portrayed by Daniel Brocklebank, and Shona, played by Julia Goulding, have had some emotional experiences on Coronation Street.

The actors’ camaraderie appears to have spilled over into real life as well.

On Instagram, Daniel shared a photo of the two enjoying a lunch.

He captioned the shot as follows: “This one has a lovely soul to it. Hold on to decent people when you find them. @julia goulding @julia goulding @julia go “an emoji of a heart

Julia responded in the comments section, writing: “I’ll return the favor! I adore you!!” Julia Taylor, who plays Toyah, used a purple heart emoji in her post.

Corrie fans were also quick to swoon over the photo on Instagram.

“Two of my favorites,” one person wrote.

“It’s really lovely,” said another.

“Beautiful photo of you both,” remarked a third.

“I adore this duo,” commented another.

Daniel doesn’t only hang out with Julia away from the cobblestones.

He just shared a photo of himself with Alison King, who plays Carla Connor in the film Carla Connor.

In the photo, the two look to be paddle boarding and are both wearing life jackets.

Daniel just uploaded a photo of himself and Alison sipping cocktails.

Fans reacted positively, with one commenting, “Two of my favorite Corrie actors…looking great.”

“Great actress and actor, by far Corrie’s best,” said another.