Officials warn that the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan could lead to a rapid resurgence of Al-Qaeda.

According to the Associated Press, a former Trump administration official warned that the Taliban’s growing authority over Afghanistan amid the US exit might lead to a quick Al-Qaeda revival.

“I believe Al-Qaeda has a window of opportunity, and they will seize it,” said Chris Costa, former President Donald Trump’s senior director for counterterrorism. “This is a rallying point for Islamists all across the world.”

Throughout the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda, the terrorist organization responsible for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, has seen its presence decreased. While it’s unknown whether the group has the capability to carry out another attack right now, a June report from the United Nations Security Council revealed that Al-senior Qaeda’s leadership and hundreds of militants remain in Afghanistan.

According to the report, the Taliban, which assisted Al-Qaeda in hiding agents in Afghanistan before September 11, is still “close” to the group “based on friendship, a history of common struggle, ideological solidarity, and intermarriage.”

Al-Qaeda remains a presence in Afghanistan, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, though quantifying it is difficult due to the country’s limited information collection capability and the fact that “it’s not like they wear identification cards and register somewhere.”

Even within the country, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban are only two of the most pressing terrorism concerns, as evidenced by fears of Islamic State militant group attacks against Americans in Afghanistan, which prompted the US military to devise new ways to transport evacuees to Kabul’s airport over the weekend. Although the Taliban and ISIS have fought in the past, there is concern that Afghanistan might once again become a safe haven for numerous extremists seeking to strike the United States or other countries.

President Joe Biden has regularly mentioned a “over-the-horizon capacity” that he claims will allow the US to track terrorism threats from afar. Biden has been clear that counterterrorism capabilities have improved to the point where the threat can be subdued without a heavy boots-on-the-ground presence, according to his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. He stated that the intelligence community does not believe Al-Qaeda has the potential to attack the United States at this time.

