Officials used Narcan to resuscitate an unresponsive 5-month-old after an apparent overdose.

On Wednesday, after a five-month-old infant became unresponsive, public safety authorities in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, administered Narcan to her.

When officers arrived at the fire station, first responders were rendering attention to the child, according to KDKA, a CBS affiliate station in Pittsburgh. They employed Narcan, an opioid antagonist that can be used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in part or fully.

The girl was in stable condition after getting the Narcan dose when she was sent to a children’s hospital, according to Deputy Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS Amera Gilchrist.

She claimed the infant was cyanotic when she first arrived, which meant her skin was bluish and her respiration was slow and shallow. First responders ultimately opted to use Narcan, but they had to provide a dose that was appropriate for a newborn in a way that isn’t done for adults.

Gilchrist noted, “A youngster so young is unable to take anything orally like an adult.”

The Narcan was provided as an infusion into the child’s leg, and the child’s breathing quickly returned to normal.

Gilchrist claimed she had no idea how the child got the medications and didn’t want to speculate.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit interrogated the infant’s guardian and investigated her home, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety blotter. Police arrested Elizabeth Rexrode and charged her with Endangering the Welfare of Children, Recklessly Endangering another Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia once their investigation was completed.

In the criminal complaint, Rexrode admitted to using heroin in the past and cocaine recently, according to the television station.

“I’m appalled by this, and it shouldn’t have happened to a child,” a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told KDKA.

According to Gilchrist, Opioid abuse is a “national epidemic,” according to one website, yet administering Narcan to children and newborns is uncommon.

However, she feels that everyone with an opioid prescription who has a drug use disorder, as well as families that have a family member who is addicted, should carry the medication.

“Opioid use knows no age, color, or socioeconomic position barriers, and [Narcan] has saved countless lives,” Gilchrist said.

