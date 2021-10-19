Officials Try to Find Lost Zebras Using More Zebras a Month After Their Escape

Officials in Maryland have launched a fresh strategy to apprehend two missing zebras who fled from a private farm more than a month ago, and it entails enlisting the assistance of even more of the striped animals.

According to WUSA, the Prince George County Department of the Environment (DoE) said last week that it will put food and two more zebras from its herd into a corral in an attempt to entice the animals back home.

“Our top aim is to capture and restore the zebras to the herd,” DoE Director Andrea Crooms told the station. “Once this is completed, the county will conduct a further investigation and consider any steps, including any applicable charges against the owner.” On August 31, two zebras went missing from a herd of 30 at an exotic animal breeding farm in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Authorities reported a third zebra that escaped killed on September 16 after it was captured in an illegal snare trap on private property.

According to The Washington Post, the property is owned by Jerry Holly, an animal breeder and proprietor of Jerry Holly Exotics. Prince George County officials stated they are in frequent contact with Holly and the US Department of Agriculture for assistance in locating the remaining zebras.

The animals have subsequently become famous in the area, with people from all across Maryland trying to find them. Some people have seen the striped creatures running through their yards, while others have seen them crossing roads.

Layla Curling of Upper Marlboro told WRC-TV last month, “I assumed it was a deer for a second, and then I saw it was a zebra—a whole zebra right next to our playground right next to the fence.” “So I ran upstairs to get a better look, and then I told Mom, ‘Mom, there’s a zebra outside our playground,’ and she didn’t believe me and told me I was crazy.” According to USA Today, experts have stated that zebras, which can gallop up to 35 miles and traverse large distances, are unlikely to be trapped by chasing them. Instead, experts believe that the most recent plan, which involves luring the animals back to their herd, is the best option.

