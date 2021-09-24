Officials say two New Mexicans died after taking ivermectin for COVID-19.

According to health officials, two people who were hospitalized in New Mexico after receiving ivermectin for COVID-19 have died.

This comes as officials continue to advise people against self-medicating with the coronavirus medicine.

Dr. David Scarse, acting state Health Secretary, said in a Wednesday update on COVID-19 in the state that incidents of persons being hospitalized due to ivermectin poisoning have been mentioned in prior press conferences.

“This is a significant problem. “We have to keep an eye on it,” Scarse added.

For COVID-19, authorities have advised against taking ivermectin. The drug’s animal formulations have been licensed in the United States to prevent or cure parasites in animals, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

While there are ivermectin tablets allowed for treating parasitic worms in humans and topical preparations for head lice and skin disorders, authorities have received instances of people needing medical treatment and even hospitalization after self-medicating using ivermectin meant for cattle. Ivermectin overdose incidents have increased by 245 percent, according to the National Poison Data System.

“At this time, there is no evidence that ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. The agency stated that “clinical trials evaluating ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing.” “Ivermectin in big doses is dangerous.”

Rashes, elevated heart rate, muscle pains, headaches, and upset stomach are some of the usual adverse effects of ivermectin, according to the Missouri Poison Center.

According to the Center, “intentional ivermectin overdoses have been reported, which can result in serious symptoms such as seizures, coma, lung and heart problems.” “Any usage of this medicine should be planned with a treating physician who is fully aware of the potential dangers and benefits. Do not attempt to self-treat COVID-19 with ivermectin, despite the fact that it is accessible in a variety of forms.”

Scarse did not provide any additional information about the cases during the press conference, but he did say that one of the deceased had a “severe issue with COVID” and the other was on dialysis, and that the ivermectin was used “in lieu of” effective therapies.

“Until more data is available, the NM Medical Advisory Team does not suggest ivermectin medication in patients with COVID-19 infection outside of clinical trials,” according to the presentation. If you or someone you know has taken ivermectin, call the New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.

On Thursday, 725 new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Mexico, bringing the total to 725. Brief News from Washington Newsday.