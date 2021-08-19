Officials say the US should have used intelligence and told Americans to leave Afghanistan weeks ago.

According to the Associated Press, some US officials feel the State Department’s intelligence judgment that Afghanistan would be taken over by the Taliban within a month should have prompted Americans to leave the country weeks sooner.

Because of the quickness with which the takeover occurred, the US now has to cooperate with the Taliban to ensure that Americans and Afghans alike are secure. The State Department stated that anyone still in Afghanistan cannot be guaranteed safe transit to Kabul’s international airport.

Others have been pressuring Americans and others to leave for months, with the State Department issuing an urgent plea on August 7 and offering funding to help them escape.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The warnings were clear: if US soldiers left, the Afghan government would most likely topple. However, intelligence agencies and, eventually, President Joe Biden underestimated how soon it would occur, wasting weeks that could have been spent evacuating people and causing a foreign policy catastrophe.

The administration listened to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani when he met with Biden in June, not expecting the country to fall apart so rapidly. Ghani reportedly encouraged Biden to postpone any hasty evacuation of Americans, claiming that doing so would invite the Taliban to move more quickly—which they did anyway—and tell the Afghan army to surrender.

Despite more than a decade of strong mistrust of the Afghan government’s and military’s ability, which has been tarnished by pervasive corruption and inefficiency, Biden obeyed the request.

Biden blasted Ghani for fleeing the nation and Afghan forces for falling to the Taliban so readily on Wednesday. He told ABC News that he believed the withdrawal issues were unavoidable.

“I don’t know how it happens,” he added, “the concept that there’s a way to have gotten away without chaos erupting.”

According to US sources, up to 10,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan, while tens of thousands of Afghans who fought alongside or assisted the US during the almost two-decade occupation are attempting to flee.

Biden’s claim on Monday that some Afghans were “still hopeful for their nation” and refused to leave was severely panned. The State Department is dealing with a backlog of tens of thousands of applications. This is a condensed version of the information.