Officials say the US is losing patience with Iran about resuming nuclear talks and may give up the effort.

The Biden administration’s patience with Iran is wearing thin as talks on its nuclear program drag on for the third month without a breakthrough, prompting officials to warn that the country may soon lose interest in talks.

According to a senior administration source who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, more delays might lead the US and its allies to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran continues to develop its nuclear capabilities.

At the annual United Nations General Assembly, diplomats from the other parties to the deal met with Iran’s foreign minister, attempting to gauge Tehran’s intention to re-enter the Vienna discussions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the US official, while Iran has stated that it is ready to resume discussions, it has not yet set a date for a resumption, appointed a negotiating team, or indicated that it is willing to take up where the talks left off in June.

The official said that in negotiations with representatives from the remaining parties to the deal—Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the European Union—everyone agreed on the significance of resuming talks as soon as possible.

If the discussions do not continue, the person said the US would eventually conclude that Iran was no longer interested in the benefits of the agreement or that the constraints it imposed could not reverse Iran’s recent technological gains.

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has stated that Iran is increasingly violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which former President Donald Trump pulled the US from in 2018. The United States took an indirect role in the Vienna discussions, which tried to bring both Washington and Tehran back into conformity with the nuclear accord.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, met with Iran’s new foreign minister on Tuesday, who expressed Tehran’s “willingness to resume negotiations at an early date,” according to the EU. Borrell met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

According to the EU statement, Borrell “emphasized the necessity for complete collaboration” from Iran and “reiterated his worry over the Iranian nuclear program’s overall trajectory.”

The most recent round of discussions in Vienna concluded in June, well ahead of schedule.