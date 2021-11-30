Officials say the US economy is still recovering well, but the Omicron variant might complicate things.

According to the Associated Press, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the Fed should know about the possible economic impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in time for its next meeting, but that it has not yet been included into the economic picture.

At a Senate Banking Committee hearing, he said, “The recent spike of COVID-19 cases and the introduction of the Omicron variation represent downside risks to employment and economic activity, as well as greater inflation uncertainty.” “More fear of the virus could diminish people’s desire to work in person, slowing labor market improvement and exacerbating supply-chain disruptions.” If the Omicron variation results in a new round of plant and port closures, as well as more shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, Americans may continue to overspend on goods, worsening supply bottlenecks and boosting prices.

The COVID-19 version may rekindle concerns about returning to work and falling ill. More Americans may resign at a time when resignations are at an all-time high, exacerbating labor shortages.

Powell stated that the Federal Reserve may reconsider its ultra-low interest rate policy in order to combat inflation, which he predicts would remain well into 2022.

“The economy is booming, and inflationary pressures are at an all-time high. As a result, I believe it is acceptable to consider winding up the taper of our asset purchases…perhaps a few months earlier “Powell stated his opinion.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Federal Reserve has started lowering its monthly bond purchases, which are meant to cut longer-term borrowing costs, at a rate that will see them cease in June. When the Fed meets again in mid-December, Powell made it apparent that officials will explore reducing those purchases more swiftly.

If this happens, the Fed will be on track to raise its benchmark short-term rate as soon as the first half of next year. Higher borrowing prices for mortgages, credit cards, and some commercial loans would result from a higher Fed rate.

Following Powell’s remarks, stock values plummeted, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.5 percent in mid-day trade. Many investors thought Powell would suggest that the Fed would hold off on making any policy changes until the impact of the omicron variation was well understood. This is a condensed version of the information.