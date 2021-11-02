Officials say the high-rise in Nigeria that collapsed was supposed to have 15 floors, not 21.

Officials in Nigeria have detained the owner of a high-rise apartment building that fell unexpectedly on Monday, killing at least 14 people. According to the Associated Press, the likely cause is unapproved construction.

On Tuesday, dozens of people were reported missing beneath the rubble when the building collapsed. The building’s owner gained approval for a 15-story structure, but instead built a 21-story one.

Officials stated the property developers built six more floors than the city of Lagos had permitted, and many believe the extra weight contributed to the collapse. The building’s owner was arrested on undisclosed charges, according to the Nigerian government’s News Agency.

Gbolahan Oki, the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, stated the structure was not constructed properly.

“I’m down here on the ground, and the materials he used are so poor and horrible. “He had 15 floors approved, but he erected 21,” Oki claimed.

Officials say nine people have been recovered alive from the rubble, but family are upset about what they describe the glacial pace of rescue, which began hours after the collapse.

“More equipment and staff have been deployed to the scene in order to rescue more lives,” said Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos commissioner for information.

On Tuesday, grieving relatives of missing loved ones sat by the roadside, consoling one another. Oyindamola, Afolabi Sunny’s 25-year-old sister, had just recently began working at the construction site as a member of the National Youth Service Corps, just months after she graduated from high school, according to Afolabi Sunny.

“They’re making an effort.” “Everyone is just doing their best,” he added of the rescue effort. “But they aren’t trying as long as my sister isn’t one of those brought out.” Others at the scene yelled angrily, claiming that the rescue operation was taking too long and that they should be allowed to help. The first excavator arrived at the area Monday afternoon after a three-hour wait.

One man exclaimed, “Some of us have our brothers there.” “They don’t seem to be doing much inside, so why won’t they let us in?” When the building collapsed, Mama Segun said her son was on his way to see a friend.

"He wanted to go back to the day before yesterday."