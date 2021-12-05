Officials say parents intentionally sent their children to school with COVID and lacked ‘basic ethics.’

Parents in Marin County, California, who deliberately brought their children to school with the coronavirus last month lacked “basic ethics,” according to public health experts, which led to an outbreak of infections among primary school kids.

According to the Associated Press, the parents might now face a fine or a misdemeanor prosecution for violating the county’s health order, which requires anyone who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for at least 10 days.

The county’s public health officer, Dr. Matt Willis, told the Associated Press that “it’s a violation of the statute that we’ve put in place.” “More importantly, it’s a violation of basic community obligation ethics.” Neil Cummins Elementary School in Corte Madera, a community just north of San Francisco, has a youngster who tested positive. According to Larkspur-Corte Madera School District Superintendent Brett Geithman, the youngster first tested positive for the virus on November 8 and continued to attend school with a sibling—who later tested positive—for the rest of that week and into the following one.

The parents failed to notify the school of the positive test or respond several calls from public health contract tracers, according to Geithman. On November 18, the school learned of the positive case and began contacting the families of kids who had been exposed to the virus, as well as conducting fast testing the next day.

According to the Associated Press, a total of 75 pupils were exposed, with eight of them testing positive for COVID. At least three of the infections are thought to have been spread in the classroom, but none of the pupils were really unwell or required hospitalization.

In a statement released on Saturday, Marin County Public Health said, “Our enforcement team is examining the situation and will respond accordingly.” “Fortunately, this is the only known instance of a family sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.” The student’s family said they were “not certain on the protocol” for isolating their child for ten days when contacted by the school. Language hurdles or economic concerns, which could have influenced the parents’ decision to keep their children in school, did not appear to be an issue for the family, according to Willis.

The district has so far ordered a “corrective measure.” This is a condensed version of the information.