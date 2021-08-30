Officials say Hurricane Ida damaged almost every home in one Louisiana parish.

According to an emergency management official, Hurricane Ida damaged nearly every property in one Louisiana parish, and an estimated ten parishes’ entire power infrastructures collapsed.

Roof damage and low water pressure were reported in nearly every property in Jefferson Parish, according to Emergency Management Director Joe Valiente of NPR. A large power transmission tower along the Mississippi River was also damaged by the cyclone, creating extensive outages and suspending river navigation.

“One hundred percent of the grid has been broken, hundreds of telephone poles have been snapped, and trees have ripped electrical lines out,” Valiente stated. He estimated that fully restoring power to the parishes would take six weeks.

President Cynthia Lee Sheng of Jefferson Parish told NBC that the parish had yet to respond to at least 200 rescue calls. People on Grand Isle, where roughly 40 people had stayed and had not been heard from since Sunday afternoon, were also a source of concern for emergency officials. The cyclone wreaked havoc on the island.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the scorching late-summer heat, Hurricane Ida left scores of coastal Louisiana citizens trapped by floodwaters and crying for help Monday, while wreaking havoc on the electrical grid across a large area of the state.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the United States’ mainland weakened overnight as it swept inland over Mississippi with heavy rain and screeching gusts, but the threat was far from finished.

At least one death was blamed on Ida — a person killed by a fallen tree outside of Baton Rouge — but the full impact of the storm’s ferocity was still being revealed at daybreak.

As the hurricane slammed ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, all of New Orleans lost electricity about sundown Sunday, resulting in an unsettling night of pouring rain and howling wind. Shortly before dawn, the weather calmed down, and residents began cautiously wandering through neighborhoods with flashlights, evading falling light poles, roof pieces, and trees.

Hundreds of homes were threatened by flooding caused by rain and surge in the network of rivers and bayous south of New Orleans. People shared their addresses on social media and directed search and rescue teams to their attics or rooftops.

There’s more than one. This is a condensed version of the information.