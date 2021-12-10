Officials say child porn reports in the United States have quadrupled as Josh Duggar awaits his fate.

Officials have stated that allegations of child porn and child sexual content are booming since Josh Duggar, an anti-LGBTQ activist and star of The Learning Channel’s (TLC) reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, was found guilty of possessing child pornography.

Duggar was found guilty of downloading and retaining pornographic photographs of youngsters as young as seven years old by an Arkansas jury on Thursday. He now faces up to 20 years in prison, although his sentence has yet to be determined. Someone else could have downloaded the photographs onto Duggar’s computer, according to his defense attorneys. They stated that they would appeal the decision.

In a 2016 report to Congress, the Department of Justice (DOJ) stated, “The development of the Internet has led to a boom in the market for child pornography.”

The US Sentencing Commission received 69,425 reports of child pornography in 2018. Child pornography has also surged as a result of the rising number of children using the internet during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers.

Despite the fact that the problem is a global one, the United States continues to be one of the world’s leading producers and users of child sexual abuse content, according to Thorn, a firm dedicated to employing technology to combat such content.

Every year, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) examines more than 25 million photographs of alleged child sex abuse—more than 480,769 images per week. The majority of the photographs are of children under the age of eight, including toddlers and babies.

A growing quantity of child sex abuse content is delivered via live-streaming, in which customers pay to see a child being abused in real time.

“This form of abuse is exceedingly difficult to identify because it occurs in real time and there is no digital proof left behind after the incident,” according to a Thorn report from 2020.

The youngsters in the photographs are sometimes victims of child sex trafficking, having been forced by pornographers or even carers to take sexual images and movies.

As a result, some children who are victims of human trafficking may be unaware that they are being exploited, believing it to be normal or their sole means of survival. According to the FBI, some people may return to human trafficking voluntarily or through force, deception, or compulsion.

Other times, it is the children who are the victims of sexual pictures. This is a condensed version of the information.