Officials say armed forces have detained Sudanese government officials.

Sudanese military forces have detained at least five senior government officials, according to Sudanese sources.

Sudan’s major pro-democratic political organisation, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, has called for people to take to the streets to protest an alleged military coup.

There were also internet and phone signal failures in the country, according to the group. Because they were not authorized to speak to the media, the two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Following weeks of increasing tensions between Sudan’s civilian and military leaders, the arrests have occurred.

A failed coup attempt in September polarized the country, pitting more orthodox Islamists who desire a military government against those who overthrew dictatorial former ruler Omar al-Bashir in large rallies.

Both factions have taken to the streets in recent days in protests.

Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, member of the ruling Sovereign Council Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, and Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, are among those seized, according to officials.

According to his office’s official Facebook page, Ayman Khalid, the governor of the state that includes the capital, Khartoum, was also arrested.

The arrests came while US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, met with Sudanese military and civilian leaders on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to end a simmering conflict. The discussions with military officers were publicized on Sudan’s Stat News website.

NetBlocks, an organization that analyzes internet outages, claimed it has seen “severe interruption” across Sudan with several providers for both fixed-line and mobile internet connections.

The advocacy organization added that “metrics corroborate user accounts of network outages appearing compatible with an internet shutdown.”

“The outage is expected to stifle the free flow of information online as well as news coverage of on-the-ground situations.”