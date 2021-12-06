Officials say a US airstrike in Syria that targeted an Al-Qaeda leader wounded a family of six.

According to the Associated Press, a missile fired from a drone targeting an Al-Qaeda leader instead injured a family of six during an airstrike carried out by the US on Friday in Syria.

Ahmad Qassim, 52, his wife Fatime Gargough, 48, his daughters Hiba, 16, and Batoul, 15, and son Walid, 12, all had non-life threatening injuries. His 10-year-old son, Mahmoud, however, sustained critical brain injuries.

When carrying out a remote bombing targeting “a senior Al-Qaeda leader and planner,” the US military admitted they were aware of the prospect of civilian fatalities.

According to the Associated Press, Qassim said the drone was aimed at a man on a motorcycle who he was attempting to pass when the explosion occurred.

“After that, I felt nothing,” Qassim told the Associated Press.

A hospital in Idlib treated the family of six. Gargough broke her left leg, and one of Qassim’s daughters has been unable to move since shrapnel was extracted from her. Five members of the family have been discharged from the hospital.

Mahmoud is currently in intensive care, according to Qassim, and may have trouble moving his left leg and arm for the rest of his life due to the blast’s brain damage.

According to the Associated Press, Qassim stated that all he wants now is for his son to get better and be released from the hospital.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Qassim had picked up his family from his in-laws in northwest Syria, where they had spent four days, and was travelling back to his home on Friday morning when an explosion occurred, shrapnel-riddled their vehicle.

As the family traveled back to Afrin from Mastoumeh in the northeastern village of Mastoumeh, the blast occurred.

Syria’s ten-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and damaged major swaths of the country. The incident took place in Idlib province, Syria’s last major opposition bastion, which is home to 3 million people, many of whom are internally displaced, including Qassim’s family.

The US military claims to have carried out a strike near Idlib on Friday using a remotely piloted MQ-9 aircraft.

“We despise the loss of innocent lives and do everything we can to prevent it. The risk of a civilian casualty was notified to US Central Command right away “stated This is a condensed version of the information.