Officials say a high school student injured a teacher in a “aggressive” classroom attack.

According to accounts, a Texas high school student attacked and injured a teacher within the classroom.

According to ABC13, the alleged attack occurred at Elkins High School in Fort Bend County at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a note obtained by the network from the school’s principal Cynthia Ward, the corridors were maintained clean following the attack.

The statement also stated that courses at the school have now resumed as usual.

“We appreciate EMS’s rapid reaction to assist with this problem,” Ward stated. I’d want to express my gratitude to our campus cops and classroom personnel for their prompt assistance in resolving this situation and ensuring the safety of our children.” It’s unclear how the teacher is doing and whether the pupil has received any disciplinary action.

Ward and the Fort Bend County ISD have been approached by the Washington Newsday for comment.

Elkins High School was ranked 2,082 in the national school rankings by U.S. News & World Report, a media business that provides rankings and research.

The school was also placed 192 in Texas High Schools and 55 in the Houston Metro Area High Schools by the media group.

The Texas Safe Schools Act empowers teachers to “initiate the formal removal of a disruptive or violent pupil.”

For more extreme transgressions, like as violence resulting in bodily injury, the state requires the removal of a student and placement in a disciplinary alternative education program.

A video taken by students at Covington High School in Louisiana earlier this month showed a 64-year-old teacher being struck numerous times by a pupil.

Sergeant Edwin Masters, the Covington Police Department’s press information officer, previously told The Washington Newsday that the teacher is disabled and uses a cane because she has trouble walking.

The act could have been part of a TikTok challenge in which kids attack professors, Masters told The Washington Newsday.

The announcement comes after the California Teachers Association warned about the “slap.” This is a condensed version of the information.