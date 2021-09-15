Officials say 5 Afghan evacuees have been diagnosed with measles in Virginia.

In Virginia, five people who traveled from Afghanistan were diagnosed with measles. Measles is still “common” in some regions of the world, despite the fact that most Americans have been vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Tuesday that five people who were part of the US government’s emergency evacuation from Afghanistan had been diagnosed with measles. Measles is classified as a “very contagious” disease. As a result, investigators have been seeking to locate and contact everyone who may have come into touch with the suspects at the hospital, Fort Pickett, Dulles International Airport, or other sites.

VDH is identifying sites to warn the public of the probable danger when there is an ongoing worry that individuals may be unaware of potential exposure to a person diagnosed with measles. “When potential exposures are limited and individuals who may have been exposed are identified, VDH approaches them directly.”

This comes only days after a measles case was discovered at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, prompting the isolation of contacts and the provision of post-exposure prophylaxis. According to CNBC, a White House official said Monday that inbound flights of Afghan refugees to the United States would be postponed for “at least another week” due to the confirmed measles cases.

Measles is a highly contagious disease.

As previously said, measles is a highly contagious viral virus that may travel from one person to another “quite readily.” According to Healthline, someone who is susceptible and has been exposed to measles has a 90% probability of being infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the measles vaccine is a “highly efficient” way of preventing infection. Those who have gotten two doses of the measles vaccine in accordance with the US immunization schedule are claimed to be “protected for life” and do not require a booster shot “ever,” according to the CDC.

Despite the vaccine’s availability, it remains a “major cause of death worldwide.”

In 2017, for example, 110,000 people died worldwide from measles, the majority of them were children under the age of five. Furthermore, according to Healthline, incidences have been rising in the United States in recent years.

Vaccination is crucial for more than simply safeguarding yourself and your family, according to the outlet. “It’s also vital for folks who aren’t able to get vaccinated.”