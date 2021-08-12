Officials said the Oregon school district’s ban on LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter logos “feels draconian and anti-everything.”

A school board in Oregon voted Tuesday to prohibit Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ, and political party-related attire, banners, and other information from being displayed on its campuses.

The content was banned by the Newberg Public Schools board, which voted 4-3 to do so.

“The major purpose is to get political symbols and divisive symbols out of our schools so we can focus on the already arduous task of educating our pupils in fundamental subjects,” said Brian Shannon, vice-chair of the school board.

The ban will not be finalized until Superintendent Joe Morelock meets with the district’s lawyers, according to him.

Some Newberg School District employees spoke out against the new prohibition and signed a petition to prevent it from becoming law.

Brandy Penner, a member of the district school board, said the best schools in the state have diversity coordinators and diversity declarations.

School districts that aren’t performing well have a “lack of anything to do with equity,” according to the report.

“This feels so oppressive… Penner remarked, “This feels anti-everything, anti-free speech, anti-free expression, anti-safety.”

Ines Pena, a board member who attended the meeting wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt and a rainbow headband, believes the students did not have enough input in the decision.

“When these youngsters go into our classrooms and see the symbols we use to communicate love, support, and affirmation, they don’t perceive propaganda, indoctrination, or any ideology,” said Joshua Reid, a school counselor in Newberg.

The Legislative Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Caucus issued a statement in favor of school board members who want to postpone the decision until the public has a chance to weigh in.

The statement added, “Rushing through these decisions to restrict the symbols educators can display in classrooms weeks before the school year begins is divisive and wrong.”

In a subsequent meeting set for August, the board is expected to discuss new terminology or “replacement language” for its anti-racism policy and its “Every Student Belongs” policy, which would add the ban to its previously outlawed hate symbols (swastika, Confederate flag, and noose).

The school board also intends to fight the state’s mask requirement.

The Newberg School District’s decision to restrict free speech by prohibiting Black Lives Matter and Pride banners is highly concerning to us. This is counterproductive and further divides students and families at a time when the community is clamoring for the opposite. We’ll be contacting them. https://t.co/JSlYIVt8ny