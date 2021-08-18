Officials said Biden postponed the evacuation of Afghan refugees due to concerns about ‘political impact.’

President Joe Biden expressed concern about the potential political implications of allowing a large number of Afghan refugees into the United States, two US sources told Reuters, adding that he preferred they be sent to third nations.

The Pentagon said on Monday that 22,000 Afghans who helped the US throughout the war and are currently awaiting Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) processing will be evacuated. 2,000 Afghans who were waiting for visas have entered the country since July.

Despite America’s declared intention to help these people, a senior official told Reuters that “too many things have to go perfectly right” for the plan to work. Even if the entire 22,000 people were successfully removed, resettlement organizations estimate that there are 80,000 Afghan SIV prospects.

“It’s a lovely objective to have, but realistically it’s going to be a challenge,” an anonymous US source told Reuters of the 22,000-person evacuation aim.

Officials told Reuters that in a perfect world, the White House would have started evacuations weeks ago, using military planes to take individuals to US locations. Instead, some of them who had been waiting were flown to a base in Virginia by civilian planes last week.

An official told Reuters that the request to use US military bases for these operations was not made until Sunday, the day the Taliban entered Kabul.

Over the last year, Biden has presided over a country that has experienced over 1 million attempted border crossings. Prior to Monday’s disaster, in which hundreds of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport tarmac in search of a way out of the country, Biden was facing Republican criticism over his border management.

According to a poll conducted by ABC News and the Washington Post on June 30, 51% of people disapprove of his handling of immigration at the border. When Biden unveiled his Afghanistan exit plan in April, his approval rating was 52.5 percent, while his disapproval rating was 40.9 percent, according to this website. His favor rating now stands at 49.9%, while his disapproval rate stands at 44%.

Nonetheless, the president remained steadfast in his Monday address, in which he outlined his decision to end America’s 20-year engagement in the country. This is a condensed version of the information.