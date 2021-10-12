Officials on both sides of the border prepare for a possible ‘Mother of All Caravans’ to form in Mexico.

Activists in Tapachula, Mexico, about 1,500 miles south of the border, are planning the “Caravana Madre,” or Mother Caravan, a caravan of tens of thousands of Haitian and Central American migrants.

The caravan’s progress was covered in a Border Report article, which revealed that the Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) were both aware of the caravan’s progress.

DPS has sent 1,000 state troopers and Texas Rangers to boost border security operations in response to the development.

In a statement to Border Report, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated, “The Texas Department of Public Safety is dedicated to safeguarding our southern border.” “While the department does not reveal operational details, we will continue to watch the situation as it develops in order to make real-time judgments and adapt operations as needed,” the statement reads. DPS was involved in the operation to remove 15,000 migrants from a camp outside Del Rio, Texas, less than three weeks ago. DPS deployed a line of vehicles along the border riverbanks to act as a “shield” for this mission.

That was the episode that resulted in the now-famous photographs of US Border Patrol officials on horseback wrangling migrants with what seemed to be whips. According to Border Report, US Customs and Border Protection will be prepared to deal with any potential increase.

“Based on knowledge on smuggler operations or migrant movements, CBP plans for all possible eventualities,” a CBP spokeswoman told Border Report. “Our position and response are based on a thorough investigation rather than a single report. CBP is prepared to deal with any possible rise in migrant interactions.” The Biden administration has pushed Mexico to support border security operations in order to reduce migratory flows. The Mexican government retaliated by increasing the deployment of the National Guard at the Guatemalan border and receiving migrants deported from the United States on the Title 42 public health explosion policy.

The Del Rio event was likely to get past these precautions, according to policy expert Ariel Ruiz of the Migration Policy Institute, because caravans took advantage of the reduced number of Mexican immigration agents stationed on September 16, Mexico’s Independence Day. She also mentioned a few things. This is a condensed version of the information.