Officials label protesters as criminals and vow to toughen laws to address the disruptions they cause.

According to the Associated Press, British Home Secretary Priti Patel fought back against demonstrators on Tuesday, pledging stronger regulations and consequences for the “criminals” and their disruptive demonstrations.

Insulate Britain protestors, who want homes to be more energy-efficient, have cemented themselves to the highway pavement and stopped traffic by sitting in the middle of roads and bridges several times in the previous month.

Patel referred to the demonstrators as “criminals” and promised that the government would “shut down the legal loopholes” that they exploit.

During the Conservative Party’s annual conference on Tuesday, Patel said, “Freedom to protest is a fundamental right…but it must be done within the law.”

The demonstrations attract not only the attention of leaders, but also furious drivers on the stalled highways and businesses that are not receiving the same amount of traffic as when the roads were clear.

A woman pleading with demonstrators to help her get through the rally so she could see her mother in the hospital was seen on camera by local station LBC. Another news outlet published footage of protestors being dragged off the road by enraged cars.

Patel said she might enact new rules to restrict some demonstrators from moving across the country, as well as a new offense of “interference with essential infrastructures” and increased the maximum penalties for blocking highways and trains.

Patel, who is in charge of policing and immigration, is a hardline law-and-order conservative who is popular among the party’s traditionalists.

She promised stronger efforts in her speech to prevent individuals from trying to cross the English Channel in small boats to reach Britain.

Migrants have traditionally used northern France as a starting point to reach Britain, either by stowing away in lorries or ferries, or by stowing away in dinghies and other small boats organized by traffickers, especially since the coronavirus outbreak hampered international transit.

For years, the British and French governments have attempted, but failed, to stop the crossings. Since the beginning of the year, more than 17,000 persons have completed the trek, more than doubling the total for the entire year of 2020.

Patel has floated the idea of deporting asylum applicants to a place far away from the United Kingdom while their claims are reviewed. However, the idea has so far stagnated due to legal challenges and objections from human rights organizations.

