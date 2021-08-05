Officials Issue a Warning After a 6-foot-long deadly snake escaped its enclosure.

After escaping from its container at a property in Grand Prairie, Texas, a six-foot-long venomous snake was reported stolen. The homeowner notified the police on Tuesday, prompting officials to issue a warning to locals.

The snake was kept in a cage inside a home on the 1800 block of Cherry Street, near Interstate 30 and Belt Line Road, and was recognized as a West African Banded Cobra.

Grand Prairie Animal Service reported that “Animal Services, the owner, and a venomous snake apprehension professional vigorously searched for the snake inside and outside the residence throughout the night with no success.”

The snake is a very venomous reptile, according to specialists, and is the largest of Africa’s real cobras. These species can reach lengths of up to ten feet. The owner told CBS 11 that the reptile was most likely dead. Because this could not be confirmed, officials issued a warning to local people, asking them to call 911 if they encounter any snakes that could be the missing cobra. Residents were also advised not to approach or attempt to capture the reptile themselves, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, as of early Thursday, the owner – a snake aficionado – had not been charged or issued any citations. However, authorities are continuing to investigate any other such infractions.

“We’re looking into all possibilities. Is there a violation of a city ordinance? Is there a state law that needs to be followed? Is there a federal law that was broken in terms of how the snake was brought into the country?” Grand Prairie Police Department spokesperson Mark Beseda told CBS Local.

According to the snake owner, city officials arrived to his home Wednesday morning and removed two more snakes. A pit viper was one of the snakes.

“This might be deadly for an adult,” warned Randall Kennedy of Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife Control. If you are bitten, it’s a really hazardous snake.”

According to NBC DFW, Kennedy expressed concern that the snake had not been securely secured.

He explained, “These snakes are supposed to be under double lock and key.”

The hunt for the reptile is continuing on.