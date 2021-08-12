Officials in Washington state expect some farmers to go bankrupt as a result of the drought.

The widespread drought wreaking havoc on the West Coast has officials in Washington state anticipating that the lack of moisture may bankrupt some of the region’s wheat producers.

Following severe droughts, Glen Squires, director of the Washington Grain Commission, told the Associated Press that “there is usually a thinning” of farmers. The present drought, which has been categorized as “exceptional” by the National Weather Service and is the worst since 1977, has damaged crops and thrown the agricultural community into disarray.

Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers in the small town of Ritzville, in the heart of the state’s wheat-growing region, said, “We’re witnessing full crop failure in some regions.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Marci Green’s wheat harvest usually doesn’t start until late August, but this year’s crop was hampered by a severe drought, so her employees ended harvesting last week because she didn’t want what had grown so far to shrivel and die in the heat.

It’s the same story in Washington’s wheat region, a vast swath of apparently unending stretches of flatlands with rolling hills along the periphery that produces the country’s fourth-largest wheat crop.

Green, whose family has farmed the same area just south of Spokane for the past 35 years, said, “This is absolutely the worst crop year we’ve had since we started farming 35 years ago.”

This year’s wheat crop, she projected, will be half of average, and of poor quality.

Green cultivates soft white winter wheat, a popular kind in Asian countries for its use in pastries, cakes, biscuits, and noodles.

At the very least, Green will be able to sell some wheat. Because to the drought, several Washington wheat farms produced nearly no wheat.

Only around 10% of Washington’s wheat harvest is grown on irrigated farms. The remaining farms rely on rain, which has been scarce this summer, which is shaping up to be one of the warmest in state history.

Drought has harmed soft white winter wheat crops in Oregon and Idaho as well, according to Squires.

According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, the state’s wheat region has only received roughly half of its typical rainfall this year. This is a condensed version of the information.