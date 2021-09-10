Officials in Washington have discovered a second murder hornet nest this year.

Officials in Washington State reported on Friday that they had discovered a second Asian giant hornet nest this year, only weeks after destroying the first.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said, “Our crew on the ground has identified the second Asian giant hornet nest of 2021.”

“Plans for eradication are in the works and will be implemented in the next days,” they continued.

The nest is “southwest of the first nest this year, all within a few miles of each occurrence in North Whatcom county,” according to the agency.

The agency announced on Facebook on Thursday that it had been able to “tag and release a live hornet” after receiving confirmation of two complaints of Asian big hornets the day before.

Officials reported at the time, “Crews are currently out tracking the hornet, but have not identified a nest.”

According to The Bellingham Herald, which originally reported the department’s finding, this is the third nest discovered in Washington’s Whatcom County in the last two years.

Invasive species in the United States are Asian giant hornets, often known as “murder hornets.” Hornets are commonly found in India and Japan, among other places. Asian giant hornets are the world’s largest species, measuring up to two inches long with a three-inch wingspan.

Although the insects can be harmful to people, researchers point out that the invasive species’ ability to wipe out honey bee colonies poses a greater concern.

After discovering the hornet nest in August, Washington officials moved fast to demolish it, claiming that more than 1,500 hornets in various stages of development were discovered inside.

Sven Spichiger, the department’s managing entomologist, remarked at the time, “While we are delighted to have located and exterminated this nest so early in the season, this identification illustrates how vital public reporting continues to be.”

“We assume there are more nests out there, and we hope to find them before they can create new queens,” says the researcher.

The species was originally discovered in the United States in September of this year. Marc Lame, clinical associate professor at Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, told This website in August 2020 that he believed. This is a condensed version of the information.