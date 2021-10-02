Officials in Texas deny that an election audit began months ago as a result of Trump pressure.

Governor Greg Abbott’s allegation that the state’s audit of the 2020 presidential election began months ago and has nothing to do with pressure from former President Donald Trump has been disputed by Texas officials.

The audit was revealed by the Texas Secretary of State’s office on September 23, the same day Trump wrote Abbott a letter requesting a forensic audit.

In a letter to Abbott on Thursday, the former president said, “Despite my great triumph in Texas, I hear Texans demand an election audit!” “I’m sure your fellow Texans have a lot of questions regarding the next election in November 2020.”

Last Thursday, Abbott said the audit had nothing to do with Trump’s request and that it “began months ago because the secretary of state of Texas has an obligation to ensure that we do perform audits in the state of Texas.”

Local election officials, on the other hand, refute the assertion, claiming that they learned about the audit through social media and were caught off guard.

According to the Dallas-based television station WFAA-TV, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a Republican, said, “We saw the Texas Secretary of State’s Facebook page that indicated, “Oh, by the way, we’re auditing.”

According to WFAA, election officials claim that the audit has not yet begun and that the “first phase” consists of procedures that are conducted after each election.

Whitley explained, “Those things that happened in the past were things that would ordinarily have happened and did happen.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat, stated that “no actual audit” is taking place, describing it as a “political game to subvert democracy.”

“There will be no problems. If they truly believed there were problems, they would have requested this the day after the election, not a year later,” Jenkins told WFAA. “I believe that people can recognize it for what it is. It’s all about the politics.”

Abbott’s office was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publication time.

Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin counties in Texas are the focus of the election audit.

Biden dominated the usually blue counties of Dallas and Harris, narrowly flipping Tarrant County by.2%. Collin County was won by Trump by just under five points. Despite Democrats’ aspirations of flipping the Lone Star State, Trump won by around six points across the state.

Local officials reacted angrily. This is a condensed version of the information.