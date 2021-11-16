Officials in North Carolina have been sued over a law that requires transgender people to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

According to the Associated Press, a lawsuit filed Tuesday claims that a North Carolina statute demanding sex reassignment surgery as part of establishing transgender people’s identities is discriminatory and goes against the wishes of most states and medical organizations.

Three law firms filed the complaint in North Carolina’s Middle District Court on behalf of an adult and two juveniles. According to the case, Lilith Campos, the adult plaintiff, was incorrectly listed as a male on her birth certificate. Another plaintiff, a young woman named M.D., is mistakenly listed as a man on her birth certificate. The third complainant, a young guy named C.B., is incorrectly listed as a girl on his birth certificate.

“The sex designation on a transgender person’s initial birth certificate is erroneous since they were assigned the wrong sex at birth. For transgender people, correcting the sex identification on their birth certificate is vital “According to the lawsuit. “In fact, few things are more important to one’s personhood and frequent interactions with the world than the ability to appropriately express one’s identity to others.” The lawsuit names as defendants Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Mark Benton, assistant secretary of public health, and Clarlynda Williams-Devane, state registrar and director of the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics.

The requirement is “antiquated,” according to Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, an attorney for Lambda Legal, who points out that the lawsuit states that 34 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico allow people to change the sex designation on their birth certificate to accurately show their sex without surgery.

“At the end of the day, this action is about people’s ability to be acknowledged for who they are,” he stated. “In order to avoid being identified by a document and to maintain their privacy.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The complaint demands that the state deem the surgical requirement unconstitutional, and that North Carolina issue accurate birth certificates to transgender people born in the state without the necessity for surgery.

According to Gonzalez-Pagan, Campos, the adult plaintiff, has faced workplace discrimination. Her employer’s health insurance plan does not cover gender-affirming care, therefore she is unable to receive the surgery that is needed by the law. This is a condensed version of the information.