Officials in Japan have halted the distribution of 2.6 million Moderna doses after two deaths have been linked to the vaccine.

Following reports that two persons died after certain vials were found to be tainted with foreign substances, Japan has stopped over 2.6 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

After tainted vaccine vials were discovered in both the Gunma prefecture near Tokyo and the southern prefecture of Okinawa, the country’s health ministry announced on Sunday that an additional one million doses have been halted. The new ban follows the cancellation of 1.63 million doses last week due to similar concerns.

A little black substance was discovered in a Moderna vaccine vial by a municipal official in Gunma, while black and pink particles were discovered in syringes and vials in Okinawa, according to Reuters.

Some of the contaminated vaccines, according to the health ministry, were caused by fragments of the vial’s rubber stopper falling off and contaminating the dosages. According to Reuters, the ministry said on Monday that the suspension was done out of prudence and that no safety issues had been detected.

However, the action comes after the government said on Saturday that two people died after receiving Moderna shots from one of the first halted lot’s tainted batches. After its domestic pharmaceutical distributor detected contamination in some doses, the country moved to suspend those 1.63 million doses.

According to Reuters, the dosages were distributed to 863 immunization locations around the country, with roughly 500,000 people receiving a shot from the batch. The reason of the two deaths is now being studied, but health experts believe they are unrelated to the toxins that have been identified.

“After an intramuscular injection through a 0.25-millimeter needle, the risk that the foreign material causes some kind of disease at the site where it was injected or that it circulates in the body’s blood and causes a disease would be extremely unlikely,” infectious disease expert Dr. Takeshi Terashima told Japan’s TBS News.

If the deaths were caused by contaminated substances, more people would have become ill from that batch, according to Takahiro Kinoshita, a physician and vice-chair of Cov-Navi, a vaccine information group.

“If the tainted compounds were harmful enough to kill some people, many more people would have had symptoms after receiving the vaccine. But there’s more. This is a condensed version of the information.