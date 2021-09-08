Officials in Ethiopia say 120 civilians were killed in one of the war’s deadliest massacres.

Over 120 civilians have been slaughtered by Tigray forces in recent days, according to Ethiopian officials, making it one of the bloodiest murders in the country’s 10-month war, though the precise number is unknown.

The conflict began in November of last year and was first limited to Tigray, but it has since extended to the neighboring Amhara area.

According to the Associated Press, 123 bodies have been retrieved as of Wednesday in the Dabat woreda, or district, in Amhara, with more expected to be discovered.

“The onslaught on September 4 was the most severe,” Sewunet said, referring to Chenna Teklehaymanot hamlet.

People have accused Tigray soldiers of crimes against civilians, including massacres and forced starvation. Getasew Anteneh, a resident of Debre Tabor, said he witnessed Tigray soldiers demolish a home, killing six people.

Getasew told the Associated Press, “I feel it was a purposeful retribution attack, and civilians are suffering.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Sewunet, the attack began on Aug. 27 after Ethiopian forces stopped Tigray militants from seizing Gondar.

Locals blamed Tigray soldiers for plundering, shelling, and killing civilians, according to Sewunet. “Children, mothers, and even religious elders” were among those targeted, he added.

According to Bekele Yitbarek, the chief of the North Gondar Health Bureau, the death toll could be as high as 200. “As far as I know, several (Tigray) fighters are still hiding in between farms,” he said.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray military, did not immediately react to queries. He told the Associated Press that Tigray forces aren’t targeting people in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Afar areas, but many witnesses have claimed otherwise in recent days.

In recent weeks, the unrest in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has extended to other parts of the country, displacing tens of thousands of people. The Tigray soldiers claim they are attempting to persuade the government to ease the near-total ban on food aid and other crucial supplies to their province, which is home to 400,000 people facing hunger.

The United Nations, the US, and others are calling for a rapid cease-fire and a road to negotiations. This is a condensed version of the information.