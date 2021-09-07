Officials ignored concerns about Lori Vallow months before the disappearance of the children, according to a report.

Reports to the Arizona Department of Child Safety expressing worries regarding the safety of Lori Vallow Daybell’s children, the Idaho mother suspected of murdering her two children, were never examined.

According to KPNX, a Phoenix-based television news station, the first report was made in February 2019 after their father, Charles Vallow, stated that Lori Vallow’s religious ideas had become radical and that he feared for his own and his children’s safety.

The concerns were conveyed by Charles Vallow with L.I.F.E. Academy, where their 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J.” Vallow was enrolled. According to KPNX, the school then reported the concerns “to ensure we were doing our due care in protecting J.J.”

According to emails dated December 2019, DCS received another report about the family, but neither was examined because no evidence of abuse or neglect was found, according to a DCS representative.

The department refused to explain how it arrived at that judgment.

A grand jury in Idaho charged Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell on murder charges in May for the murders of J.J. and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

They might face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted.

Lori Vallow Daybell was committed to a mental health facility in June pending a determination of her mental fitness to stand trial, while Chad Daybell, the author of several doomsday-themed novels, pleaded not guilty to nine charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud.

Prosecutors stated that the couple preached and taught religious views in order to explain the children’s killings. Vallow and Daybell are said to be members of a group called Preparing a People, which claims to be on a mission to “prepare the people of this earth for Jesus Christ’s Second Coming.” Since then, the group has distanced itself from the couple.

Some have accused the group of being a cult that teaches the end of the world is approaching, including Charles Vallow, who was assassinated by Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019.

Their kids were last seen in September of this year. After family reported that they had not communicated in months, authorities began looking for them in November 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.