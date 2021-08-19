Officials from the World Health Organization have branded countries that provide COVID boosters as “unconscionable.”

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said it was “unconscionable” for rich countries to provide their citizens booster shots while impoverished countries “stay unprotected,” according to the Associated Press.

Matshidiso Moeti, Africa’s WHO director, expressed similar thoughts in response to news that the United States would begin giving boosters in September.

“We are pushing wealthier countries to enhance their donations to African countries that have been so disadvantaged,” Moeti said on Thursday. Wealthier countries have supplies that are sometimes even more than their population numbers.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Rich countries’ decisions to roll out COVID-19 booster injections while so many people in Africa remain unvaccinated, according to Moeti, “threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow” for the continent, warning that “when some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a farce of vaccine fairness.”

In recent weeks, Moeti and other African health experts, notably the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have urged against booster shots, citing the fact that only about 2% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people have received full COVID-19 vaccination.

Moeti stated that the recent rise in cases across Africa is leveling off, and more vaccine doses are now arriving, but that “Africa is facing headwinds” as wealthy countries such as the United States opt to send out booster shots.

The situation in Africa is still “extremely delicate,” she said, because the more contagious Delta strain now predominates in the majority of the continent’s 54 countries. More than 7.3 million cases have been reported across the continent, with more than 186,000 deaths, and health institutions are struggling to deliver medical oxygen and other care.

In the wake of the rising Delta variant and indicators that vaccines are losing their potency, US health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster doses to all Americans on Wednesday.

Moeti told reporters that she couldn’t say for sure whether the doses the US wants to use for booster shots will come from stocks intended for Africa, but that she hoped they wouldn’t.

She emphasized the need of progressing in vaccination individuals in Africa, whose countries trail significantly behind much of the rest of the globe in terms of access and coverage.

