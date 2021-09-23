Officials from the Taliban have warned other countries that “no one will tell us what our laws should be.”

According to a co-founder of the Taliban and its main enforcer of sharia law during the Taliban’s rule of Afghanistan in the 1990s, the Taliban’s new policy will include executions and the amputation of hands.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi dismissed worries about the Taliban’s past cruelty, which was routinely displayed in front of stadium crowds. Turabi cautioned other international leaders not to meddle in the affairs of the Taliban.

“Everyone attacked us for the stadium punishments, but we never mentioned anything about their laws and punishments,” Turabi said in an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul. “No one is going to tell us what laws we should have. We shall adhere to Islam and base our rules on the Quran.”

Afghans and the rest of the world have been watching to see if the Taliban will recreate its brutal reign of the late 1990s since they overran Kabul on August 15 and took control of the country. Turabi’s remarks demonstrated how the group’s leaders maintain a staunchly orthodox, hard-line mindset, despite their embrace of technical advances such as video and cell phones.

During the Taliban’s previous regime, Turabi, now in his early 60s, was justice minister and head of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice — effectively, the religious police.

The world condemned the Taliban’s executions, which took place in Kabul’s sports stadium or on the grounds of the vast Eid Gah mosque, which were frequently attended by hundreds of Afghan men, at the time.

Convicted murderers were typically executed by a single shot to the head by the victim’s family, who had the option of receiving “blood money” and letting the perpetrator to live. Amputation of a hand was the punishment for convicted thieves. A hand and a foot were severed for individuals convicted of highway robbery.

The judiciary favored Islamic clerics, whose knowledge of the law was restricted to religious injunctions, and trials and convictions were rarely made public.

Turabi stated that judges, including women, would adjudicate disputes this time, but the Quran would remain the cornerstone of Afghanistan's laws.