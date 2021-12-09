Officials from the Oxford School District are facing a $100 million lawsuit from the parents of two students.

Following the horrific shooting at Oxford High School last week, the Oxford Community School District, its superintendent, and numerous school administrators were named in two lawsuits seeking $100 million in damages.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed the complaints in federal court on behalf of the parents of two surviving students, one of whom was injured in the shooting.

According to the Detroit News, the filings claim that school officials failed to prevent a deadly attack that left children with both physical and psychological trauma. The suits identify Oxford High School Principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two instructors, and a staff member, in addition to the Michigan school system and Superintendent Timothy Throne.

Riley, 17, who was wounded in the neck during the incident, and Bella, 14, who was near her, are Jeffrey and Brandi Franz’s daughters, according to Fieger. The attack killed four kids and injured several more, including a teacher.

“The terror of November 30, 2021 might have been avoided totally,” Fieger stated in a statement released on Thursday.

At the school in Oxford Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, ten children and a teacher were shot.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore, was caught on campus and charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, and other felonies. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were later charged with and jailed for involuntary homicide.

Personal-injury lawyers have expressed doubts about the school district’s ability to be sued for allowing Crumbley to remain in class.

“You have to establish that the administration or faculty members were highly negligent,” said attorney A. Vince Colella, “which means they had a willful disregard for whether an injury was likely to occur.”

Prosecutors said James Crumbley bought the rifle used in the shooting just days prior, and their son had full access to the weapons used in the killings.

After a teacher saw a drawing of a gun, a bullet, and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with notes like “My life is pointless” and “The world is dead,” school officials met with Ethan Crumbley and his parents at the school the morning before the incident.

Throne, the Crumbleys "defiantly refused" to take their kid home.