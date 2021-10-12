Officials from the Department of Public Health are investigating ‘abnormal’ covid test findings.

After a slew of unusual PCR and LFT findings were reported by Brits across the country, public health officials in England launched an investigation.

According to the Mirror, many in the south west reported testing negative on their PCR test despite receiving positive results on their lateral flow test.

There is conjecture that the bizarre findings are the result of a new covid variation, but the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is responsible for public health, has declined to comment if the strange findings are the product of a new variant.

However, they have two suggestions as to what may have caused the erroneous positives.

A positive LFT followed by a negative PCR could indicate that the infected were exposed to a variation with a genetic mutation known as the “S-gene dropout,” according to one explanation.

This indicates that the virus’s spike protein, which allows it to bind to human cells, is absent.

PCR tests, albeit the most accurate diagnostic available, can miss cases with S-gene dropout.

The S-gene was also absent in the Alpha version, which appeared in Kent in the autumn of last year. It also showed that PCR tests for persons with proven covid infections yielded negative findings.

The CDC is also looking into whether the LFTs are producing false negatives since the subjects were infected with a harmless strain of the virus that has been circulating among humans for years.

While the UKHSA downplayed fears of a new variation because to the Delta Strain’s dominance, they are still looking into the possibilities.

Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, advised anyone who had the unusual result to continue to do a PCR test.

“We’ve been made aware of some locations reporting positive LFT test results with subsequent negative PCR testing, and we’re investigating the cause,” Dr Hopkins added.

“It’s critical to get a follow-up PCR test if you get a positive LFT result to confirm you have Covid-19.”

Self-isolate and take a PCR if you have Covid-19 symptoms. “The summary has come to an end.”