Officials from Russia’s election commission claim that videos of ballot stuffing are fake and that violations are’minor.’

Despite many videos revealing potential ballot fraud in the Russian parliamentary election, officials asserted on Friday that there were fewer infractions than in the 2016 election throughout the three days of voting for a new parliament.

According to Kremlin detractors, the United Russia party would not be able to preserve its supermajority in the Russian parliament without voter fraud.

Photo evidence presented by election observers and opposition activists revealed folded piles of ballots in transparent voting boxes that appeared to have been placed in one piece. Polling station footage also showed people attempting to stuff numerous ballots into boxes.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Critics said that without the vote rigging, the Kremlin-backed United Russia party would not have been able to maintain its supermajority in parliament, which is crucial for the next election in 2024. Scuffles and confrontations between poll workers and election monitors aiming to reveal breaches were also captured on camera in numerous regions.

That’s when President Vladimir Putin’s current term ends, and he’ll have to decide whether to run for reelection or pursue another approach to stay in power. In any case, having a State Duma under Kremlin control would be crucial.

A hand appears from behind a Russian flag in one surveillance footage, stuffing ballots into a box. In another, a woman is seen withdrawing voting papers from under her garments and placing them in the box with the assistance of another woman, all while giggling.

Then there’s the mop being raised to hide a camera in a room where workers were inspecting documents after a voting station in southern Russia had closed.

A free and fair election?

A woman steps in front of a vote box in one video released by activists from the liberal Yabloko party, apparently recorded Friday in the Siberian province of Kemerovo, obscuring it from view of a camera. However, from behind a Russian flag adjacent to the box, a hand can still be seen reaching for the package. The woman walks away after placing multiple ballots in the box.

Another video revealing ballot box stuffing in the Bryansk region, which borders Belarus, was released by Russia’s famed independent election monitoring organisation Golos. This is a condensed version of the information.