Officials from Oxford High School may face charges in the school shooting, according to the prosecutor.

According to the Associated Press, officials at the Michigan high school where a deadly shooting occurred last week could face prosecution after fresh information about the days and hours preceding up to the assault surfaced.

An investigation into the incident will determine whether charges against school administrators are appropriate, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who accused alleged gunman Ethan Crumbley’s parents last week in an unprecedented step.

“A lot could have been done differently in this case. He was allowed to return to school after that meeting, “McDonald made the remarks during an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, referring to a meeting between school administrators and Crumbley’s parents just hours before the attack.

“We know he had the weapon on him or had it somewhere in the school where he might have stored it. But there’s no doubt he had it in the school. And leaving it up to his parents to decide whether he goes home or not “She continued, but did not complete the sentence.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.